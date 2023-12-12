Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Lake Charles.

The robbery happened around 11 a.m. on Dec. 11 on Nelson Road near W. Gauthier Road, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Vincent said their investigation revealed an unknown man entered the store with a gun and ran off after stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the store clerk.

The sheriff’s office asks for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect. Anyone with information or can identify the man in the photo is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

