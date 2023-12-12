Cowgirls set for matchup against defending national champions in LSU

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls are set to travel out to Baton Rouge for a battle with the No. 7 LSU Tigers, and at this point in the season head coach Lynn Kennedy is looking to find consistency within his young team.

Coach Kennedy understands the task ahead but looks forward to the opportunity that he gets as he squares off against one of the greatest women’s coaches to ever do it, Kim Mulkey.

“I think you know that’s why we coach, that’s why we play the games, is to go against the best and you know that’s why we make these schedules like we talked about, we want to compete against the best and she’s the best, I mean you see what she’s done in a couple of years at LSU and what she did at Baylor,” said Coach Kennedy. “I think you can see how hard they play, there are no weaknesses when we’re watching tape, they’re defending champs for a reason and I think they improved from last year’s team, they had the one hiccup against Colorado early, but I just think that that was part of the early season and they’re going to get better and better as this year it goes along.”

Coach Kennedy is looking to see what players will step up this season, and early in the year one of those players has been Emilia Tenbrock as she has led the team in scoring through the first nine games of the season.

“I think the last couple of weeks have been better, I think you know early in the Kansas State game she was tentative, and I just pulled her aside and said you just got to shoot it, you’re a good shooter, you have to be aggressive and you’ve got to be taking it strong to the basket and you can see that change in the second half, so I think just keeping her confidence up is important,” said Kennedy. “It goes really with our whole team, we’ve got great shots both against Baylor and Kansas State, and we’ll get wide-open looks tomorrow too, we’ve got to be able to knock those down, especially in those moments.”

The Cowgirls will tip things off against LSU at 7:00 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

