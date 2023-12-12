50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

13-year-old arrested for threatening to blow up school, deputies say

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles Charter Academy student was arrested Monday after authorities say she made a threat toward the school.

The 13-year-old girl made threats of blowing up the school in front of a teacher and other students, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

The student was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of menacing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

KNOE news app tile (boil advisories)
Boil advisory issued for some DeQuincy areas
Entergy
Entergy warns of potential of scammers during holidays
A few clouds will not stop afternoon temperatures from reaching the mid 60's.
First Alert Forecast: Still plenty of sun Tuesday, clouds coming back in the rest of the week
Two fires in Sulphur extinguished Monday afternoon
Two fires in Sulphur extinguished Monday afternoon