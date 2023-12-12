13-year-old arrested for threatening to blow up school, deputies say
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles Charter Academy student was arrested Monday after authorities say she made a threat toward the school.
The 13-year-old girl made threats of blowing up the school in front of a teacher and other students, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.
The student was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of menacing.
