Tis the season to be a hero! The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The holiday season is upon us, and that means you may hear the sound of Salvation Army bell-ringers.

The Salvation Army is searching for holiday heroes this Christmas season.

What is a holiday hero? Lt. Timothy Morrison, with the Salvation Army in Lake Charles, says it’s anyone who goes out of their way to help another.

“A lot of people kind of get caught up in their own world but the holidays remind us that there are others that need help,” said Morrison. “These are going to be people that will step up and help.”

Giving the gift of time and volunteering as a bell ringer to help bring in monetary donations for the Red Kettle campaign can go a long way.

People who donate their time can play a crucial role in the organization’s mission to serve those in need, not just during the holidays but throughout the entire year. The well-known Red Kettle and Angel Tree projects do not just bring Christmas miracles but also impact the community on many levels.

Tim Morrison said it plays a vital role when it comes to showing support to local individuals and families facing crises throughout the year.

“I still have 15 spots to fill for bell ringers this holiday season and would love to have those filled,” Morrison said.

The goal this year is to raise $100,000. With only two weeks left, only about half that has been raised.

Each and every year, collection buckets are positioned at local stores to raise funds for those in need. Each is accompanied by The Salvation Army’s signature bell-ringers.

Morrison said holiday heroes come in every form so if it isn’t donating time and spreading cheer it can also be through their Angel Tree program.

“We still have 150 angels that have not been returned,” said Morrison.

He said donations for these children make Christmas spectacular and special.

Tis the season to be a hero! The Salvation Army is looking for Holiday Hero’s

“You know it comes down to the special touch that a donor gives it. We can give any toys and put them in the bag but the gift-givers’ special touch is what makes it a true gift,” Morrison said.

This year the angel tree holds a total of 467 angels across the five-parish area so helping fill these goes a long way.

Common questions:

Where should I take my donation?

You can drop off your angel tree donations at 3020 Legion St. In Lake Charles or any of the Walmarts in Lake Charles that have a KPLC community Christmas box. Just make sure you place it in the one labeled for the Salvation Army and KPLC.

If I want to donate my time how do I do that?

Call 337-721-8068

Do I keep the price tag on the gifts I donate?

It is best to remove any price tags if possible.

Should I wrap the gifts for my angel?

No, the Salvation Army asks that you avoid wrapping any of the gift purchased so they can know what it is and make sure it goes in the right place and is safe for the child.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.