SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2023.

  • Troy Lee Miller, 53, Basile: Contempt of court; speeding; operating vehicle while license is supended; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; contraband introduced into penal institutions.
  • Larry Allen Wallace III, 33, Lake Charles: First-offense battery of a dating partner.
  • Christiana Special Mark, 36, Rosita, California: Instate detainer.
  • Daniel Cliff Brown, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Taylor Renee Lovett, 27, Sulphur: First-offense operating while intoxicated; drug paraphernalia; Schedule I with intent; Schedule II possession.
  • Jaylin Trayvon Cooper, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
  • Monico K. Cano, 51, Houma: Schedule II possession; entry or remaining after being forbidden; resisting an officer; disturbing the peace.
  • Joshua Paul Freeman, 41, Lake Charles: Solicitation on interstate highway; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer; drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession.
  • William Edward Plaster, 43, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; out-of-state detainer.
  • Brandon James Zimmer, 39, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; contempt of court (5 counts).
  • Treena Rachelle Gatte-Richard, 48, Sulphur: Aggravated battery.
  • Chad August Meaux, 40, Crowley: Proper display of a temporary license tag; Schedule I possession; Schedule II possession with intent; obstruction of justice.
  • Jason Jacob Winford, 39, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
  • Blake Tanner Orr, 35, Longville: Disturbing the peace; entry or remaining after being forbidden.

