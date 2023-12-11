Suspect arrested after priest stabbed to death in church rectory, authorities say

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska arrested a man suspected of fatally assaulting a Catholic priest at the church rectory where he lived.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that it received a call about an attempted break-in at the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun around 5:05 a.m. Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a Black male suspect inside and the priest, Stephen Gutgsell, suffering from apparent stab wounds after being assaulted.

Fort Calhoun medics took Gutgsell to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died, WOWT reports.

The sheriff’s office said 43-year-old Kierre Williams, of Sioux City, was arrested for homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Gutgsell served as an associate pastor with the Archdiocese of Omaha, most recently splitting his time between the Fort Calhoun parish and St. Francis Borgia in Blair.

The archdiocese released a statement asking for prayers.

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time. Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time,” read the statement in part.

Deacon Tim McNeil told WOWT that St. John the Baptist is closed for the time being. Members of that parish were at St. Francis Borgia, where Archbishop George Lucas said Mass and addressed congregants Sunday morning.

Gutgsell was in the news in 2007 after pleading guilty to stealing over $100,000 from his former parish. He was sentenced to probation and was ordered to pay restitution. Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson told WOWT his team does not believe his death is related to his past crimes.

Gutgsell’s brother, Michael, was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from an incapacitated retired priest who had willed his estate to the archdiocese. He said he was giving the money to a homeless man.

