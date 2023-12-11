50/50 Thursdays
Movies with the Mayor: Free screening of ‘The Grinch’

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Area children gathered for a free movie screening of ‘The Grinch’ for the City of Lake Charles Movies with the Mayor event.

The Children’s Miracle Network partnered with the city to to host event.

The event was open to the public at Lake Charles Event Center.

Special guest came to entertain the children, including Stata and Cindy Lou Who from ‘The Grinch’ read books to the kids.

The afternoon wasn’t complete without sweet treats like hot coco, cookies and popcorn and a musical performance by the S.J. Welsh Middle School orchestra.

The night ended with ‘The Grinch’ playing on the big screen in the Rosa Heart theater.

