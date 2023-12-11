50/50 Thursdays
Male dies after being chased through Shreveport park and tased; LSP investigating

[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo](KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male is dead after being chased through a Shreveport city park and tased.

Now Louisiana State Police is investigating at the request of the Shreveport Police Department.

It was shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 9) when officers, who were patrolling the Broadmoor neighborhood due to a recent rise in burglaries, came in contact with the man on a bicycle in the 4100 block of Youree Drive, Trooper LeAnn Hodges said.

The male fled, leading to a foot chase through the A.C. Steere Park area.

“At the termination of the foot pursuit, the subject became uncooperative and failed to comply with lawful commands given by officers,” Hodges said. “As a result, an officer deployed a department-issued Taser in an attempt to gain compliance. Shortly thereafter, officers immediately observed that the subject was in medical distress and began rendering life-saving measures.”

The male was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Authorities have yet to release his name, age or city of residence.

No officer was injured during this incident.

There’s no immediate word on whether the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while state police investigate the in-custody death.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing,” Hodges said. “Through coordination with the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office and LSP investigators, additional information will be provided once it becomes available.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about and/or pictures or videos of what happened to share that with LSP investigators by calling (318) 741-2735.

Or citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by clicking here or by calling the LSP Fusion Center’s toll-free hotline at (800) 434-8007.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

