Louisiana Chorale Foundation holds Christmas Concerts

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Choral Foundation held its Christmas Concert at the Sulphur Immaculate Conception Church Sunday afternoon.

Traditional carols were performed accompanied with the community children’s choir, Les Petites Voix and and the Bayou Bell Choir.

The concerts started at 3 p.m. and wrapped up around 5 p.m.

Sunday’s performance was the second concert the Louisiana Choral Foundation put on this holiday season. They also preformed Friday, Dec. 8 at First United Methodist Church.

