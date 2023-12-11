50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Chorale Foundation holds Christmas Concerts

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Amma Siriboe
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Choral Foundation held its Christmas Concert at the Sulphur Immaculate Conception Church Sunday afternoon.

Traditional carols were performed accompanied with the community children’s choir, Les Petites Voix and and the Bayou Bell Choir.

The concerts started at 3 p.m. and wrapped up around 5 p.m.

Sunday’s performance was the second concert the Louisiana Choral Foundation put on this holiday season. They also preformed Friday, Dec. 8 at First United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Movies with the Mayor: Free screening of ‘The Grinch’
Movies with the Mayor: Free screening of ‘The Grinch’
Movies with the Mayor: Free screening of ‘The Grinch’
Movies with the Mayor: Free screening of ‘The Grinch’
Area nurse practitioners collect donations for Toys for Tots
Area nurse practitioners collect donations for Toys for Tots
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A widespread frost is likely Monday morning, with the potential for a light freeze for some