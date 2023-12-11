50/50 Thursdays
Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms

LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 24, 2023.(Mic Smith | AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The roster for the LSU women’s basketball team is one player short.

Head coach Kim Mulkey confirmed Kateri Poole, a guard for the Tigers, is no longer with the basketball program.

Mulkey made the announcement to the media on Sunday following LSU’s 83-53 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in the PMAC. She did not disclose the reason for Poole’s dismissal.

The 5′8″ junior played a critical role in helping LSU win its 2023 national championship. She made an appearance in four games this season for the No. 7 ranked Tigers, according to ESPN.

Angel Reese posted a message to Instagram on Sunday night in support of her former teammate. “Forever my dawg! I love you & 10 behind you! @kateripoole,” Reese wrote.

Angel Reese posted a message on Instagram on Sunday night in support of her teammate.
Angel Reese posted a message on Instagram on Sunday night in support of her teammate.(Angel Reese/Instagram)

Reese, a star forward, also missed four games in November for unspecified reasons.

Poole played for two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to LSU. She averaged 4.5 points and 2.4 assists during her sophomore season.

LSU sophomore forward Sa’Myah Smith will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her right knee.

ESPN reported the Tigers were also without starting point guard Hailey Van Lith while she nurses plantar fasciitis in her foot. She was seen going through drills during warmups but did not suit up for Sunday’s game.

