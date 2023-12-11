50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Holiday Express makes a stop in DeRidder

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Holiday fun is underway this afternoon in DeRidder with the Holiday Express making a special stop on the railroad.

It’s certainly a sight to put you in the holiday mood.

The Holiday Express is posted right outside DeRidder City Hall.

Passengers get to board the train at the caboose and walk through three train cars for the total Christmas experience.

Each car is decorated with a different theme. They’re all unique and it’s free to come through.

Once you’re done you get to meet Santa to tell him your Christmas wishes and take a photo.

The Holiday Express will be out here until 8 p.m. and if you miss it you can catch it at its next stop in DeQuincy tomorrow at the railroad museum at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

McNeese’s president to step down
Both suspects were booked on felony charges.
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2023
Afternoon highs will warm pleasantly with plenty of sunrise
First Alert Forecast: Cold and quiet weather to start the week, frost potential remains up for a morning or two
Richard Moralez, 44, of Beauregard Parish, faces 51 counts of pornography involving juveniles...
Beauregard man faces 51 child porn charges, 4 counts of sexual abuse of animal
Beauregard man faces 55 child porn charges, 4 counts of sexual abuse of animal