Holiday Express makes a stop in DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Holiday fun is underway this afternoon in DeRidder with the Holiday Express making a special stop on the railroad.

It’s certainly a sight to put you in the holiday mood.

The Holiday Express is posted right outside DeRidder City Hall.

Passengers get to board the train at the caboose and walk through three train cars for the total Christmas experience.

Each car is decorated with a different theme. They’re all unique and it’s free to come through.

Once you’re done you get to meet Santa to tell him your Christmas wishes and take a photo.

The Holiday Express will be out here until 8 p.m. and if you miss it you can catch it at its next stop in DeQuincy tomorrow at the railroad museum at 4 p.m.

