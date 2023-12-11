First Alert Forecast: Cold and quiet weather to start the week, frost potential remains up for a morning or two

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cold temperatures and calm winds have settled into Southwest Louisiana, raising the chances for morning frost.

The combination of clear skies, calming winds and very dry air will allowed temperatures to drop quite a bit overnight, and hopefully everyone was able to protect their plants from the expected frost . Plenty of sunshine is on tap today to help warm things up however, with winds expected to stay calm high temperatures should manage to get back up close to or just above 60°.

Quiet conditions remain in place, and neither clouds nor rain will be interrupting your sunshine today.

Afternoon highs will warm pleasantly with plenty of sunrise (KPLC)

Temperatures will quickly drop again this evening, and you might want to consider keeping your plants protected, especially north of I-10, as lows will once again reach into the 30′s.

Cloud cover will start to return as we get further into the week which will help temperatures even out some at night, slowly becoming more moderate by the middle of the week. Even with clouds returning, rain chances aren’t expected to see much activity for most of the week, similar to last weeks pattern.

Quiet conditions remain in place as cloud cover returns this week (KPLC)

We are having trouble shaking the “weekly front” pattern as long term models are once again suggesting a disturbance and possibly another cold front will move near the area by the end of the week. This could see decent rain chances returning as soon as Thursday night into Friday, but placement and timing are too uncertain to pin down any finer details at this time.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page:

