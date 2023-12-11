First Alert Forecast: Another chilly night, clouds return for the rest of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a cold and frosty start to our Monday, and some frost is possible again overnight.

We will likely see some high thin clouds moving overhead overnight, but these should not prevent temperatures from falling very much. And with very dry air in place temperatures will quickly fall overnight with lows by Tuesday morning ranging from the mid 40s at the coast to near freezing in the coldest spots north of I-10. Frost is likely again in all areas north of I-10, and possible in rural areas south of I-10 to the Intracoastal Waterway. Once the sun rises temperatures will rebound quickly with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

More clouds will move over our are Wednesday and Thursday though rain looks unlikely from those clouds. Temperatures will be near-normal for this time of year with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. A few inland areas could still reach the upper 30s in the morning hours and frost cannot 100% be ruled out, so follow our forecast for more on that daily.

A large upper level trough of low pressure will move from the Rocky Mountains toward the Gulf of Mexico later this week and this will cause an area of low pressure to form over southern Texas by Friday. This low will track east across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend; and this will bring rain across our area beginning Friday and lingering through Sunday. Rain is not likely to occur the entire time, so if you have outdoor activities planned you may still be able to do them, though it would be best to have an indoor alternative. Obviously this part of the forecast will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend.

That system should move away late Sunday and early next week’s forecast looks good with sunshine and cool temperatures.

