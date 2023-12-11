MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A truck traveling north on N. Perkins Ferry Road crashed into a tree head-on, sending the driver through the front windshield, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Moss Bluff (Ron Granger (Viewer))

It happened on Dec. 9. at approximately 9 a.m. The driver was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

