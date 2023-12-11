50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Moss Bluff

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A truck traveling north on N. Perkins Ferry Road crashed into a tree head-on, sending the driver through the front windshield, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Moss Bluff
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Moss Bluff(Ron Granger (Viewer))

It happened on Dec. 9. at approximately 9 a.m. The driver was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Moss Bluff
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Moss Bluff(Ron Granger (Viewer))

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another chilly night, clouds return for the rest of the week
KPLC Live at Five
Holiday Express makes a stop in DeRidder
Holiday Express makes a stop in DeRidder
McNeese’s president to step down