Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Moss Bluff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A truck traveling north on N. Perkins Ferry Road crashed into a tree head-on, sending the driver through the front windshield, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
It happened on Dec. 9. at approximately 9 a.m. The driver was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital and is listed in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
