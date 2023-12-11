Drinking too much can cause permanent brain damage

(KPLC) - Americans are in the middle of an alcohol crisis – twelve percent of deaths between the ages of 20 and 64 are caused by alcohol abuse.

It doesn’t just affect your body, it can also impact your brain. Drinking too much can cause a form of permanent brain damage called Wernicke Korsakoff syndrome (WKS), or wet brain.

“Wet brain, or WKS, would not typically manifest until we saw someone drinking perhaps, at least, six or seven drinks a day on average,” University of Colorado Psychologist Joseph Schacht said.

Schacht said there are two parts to WKS. First is encephalopathy, meaning it causes people to seem drunk even when they’re sober.

“Wernicke syndrome is characterized in particular by motor difficulties, so difficulty walking, falling over or losing one’s balance, as well as some mental confusion,” he said.

The second stage is psychosis, causing hallucinations and delusions.

“They can also be confused for symptoms of other dementias,” Schacht said.

These symptoms are caused by a lack of vitamin B1.

“The symptoms of Wernicke syndrome can be identified and treated. That can be very simple with simply thiamine or vitamin B1 supplementation, but if that is not treated, it will progress to of course psychosis, which is not treatable,” Schacht said.

The damage can be reversed if caught early, but the only way to prevent it is to minimize or quit drinking.

