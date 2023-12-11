50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Drinking too much can cause permanent brain damage

By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPLC) - Americans are in the middle of an alcohol crisis – twelve percent of deaths between the ages of 20 and 64 are caused by alcohol abuse.

It doesn’t just affect your body, it can also impact your brain. Drinking too much can cause a form of permanent brain damage called Wernicke Korsakoff syndrome (WKS), or wet brain.

“Wet brain, or WKS, would not typically manifest until we saw someone drinking perhaps, at least, six or seven drinks a day on average,” University of Colorado Psychologist Joseph Schacht said.

Schacht said there are two parts to WKS. First is encephalopathy, meaning it causes people to seem drunk even when they’re sober.

“Wernicke syndrome is characterized in particular by motor difficulties, so difficulty walking, falling over or losing one’s balance, as well as some mental confusion,” he said.

The second stage is psychosis, causing hallucinations and delusions.

“They can also be confused for symptoms of other dementias,” Schacht said.

These symptoms are caused by a lack of vitamin B1.

“The symptoms of Wernicke syndrome can be identified and treated. That can be very simple with simply thiamine or vitamin B1 supplementation, but if that is not treated, it will progress to of course psychosis, which is not treatable,” Schacht said.

The damage can be reversed if caught early, but the only way to prevent it is to minimize or quit drinking.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Health Headlines: Treatment for increased risk of stroke for pregnant women
Health Headlines: Pregnant women have increased risk of stroke
Health Headlines: On the brink of a sickle cell breakthrough
Health Headlines: On the brink of a sickle cell breakthrough
Health Headlines: Double lung transplant giving patients hope
Health Headlines: Double lung transplant giving patients hope
Health Headlines: New hope for babies with birth defects
Health Headlines: New hope for babies with birth defects