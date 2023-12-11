50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cowboys' Aubrey hits from 60 and 59 yards while extending record to 30 straight FGs to start career

Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey has extended his NFL record of consecutive field goals to start a career to 30 in the Cowboys' 33-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey extended his NFL record for consecutive field goals to start a career to 30 while becoming the first to make a pair from at least 59 yards in the same game.

Aubrey finished with four field goals in a 33-13 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday night, starting with a 60-yarder in the first quarter before hitting from 59 in the third.

The 59-yarder allowed Aubrey to surpass Greg Zuerlein and Harrison Butker, who each had a pair from at least 58 in the same game.

They are the two longest kicks for Aubrey, a 28-year-old rookie who grew up in the Dallas area and once was a Major League Soccer prospect. He has eight of at least 50 yards, the most for a rookie in franchise history.

Aubrey added two more, from 45 and 50 yards, in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys gave Aubrey, who spent two seasons in the USFL, his chance after moving on from Brett Maher, who missed four consecutive extra points in a playoff victory at Tampa Bay last season.

Aubrey missed his first-ever NFL kick on a PAT in the opener against the New York Giants before making 49 in a row, extra points and field goals included. That run ended with a missed extra point at Carolina on Nov. 19, and he missed another one in the next game against Washington.

“Going back three years, working as a software engineer, just grinding away in my off time and trying to get an opportunity and then the USFL came around,” Aubrey said. “I’m very grateful for that, and obviously, this was my wildest dream. They've come true, so I’m just trying to keep going.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Texas Tech senior RB Tahj Brooks will return in 2024 to use final season of eligibility
FILE - This July 23, 2007 file photo shows the Occidental Petroleum logo in Los Angeles....
Occidental buying CrownRock in cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12 billion
The Titans show the NFL's program promoting diversity results in GM, coaching jobs
Texas A&M-Commerce hosts Thomas and Northern Colorado
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey help Cowboys pull even with Eagles in NFC East with 33-13 victory