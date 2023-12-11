50/50 Thursdays
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide

Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'(Billy's Boudin & Cracklins'/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular south Louisiana boudin and cajun meat market is making it easy for Louisianians to place an order, no matter what part of the country they find themselves in.

Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins announced on Monday, Dec. 11 it has launched a brand new e-commerce website that’s built for shipping orders nationwide.

The restaurant says over the past few months, it has been working alongside another local business, Comit Developers, to launch the website to make ordering and shipping products easier than ever before.

The food spot has 4 locations across south Louisiana:

  • Scott, La.
  • Lafayette, La.
  • Krotz Springs, La.
  • Opelousas, La.

“Everyone here is thrilled about this new website,” said Brennan Higginbotham, Chief Operations Officer of Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins.

“Not only will it make shipping our products to Billy’s fans near and far much easier, we also hope it will introduce our special brand of Cajun cooking to food lovers across the country who otherwise might have never had the chance.”

You can visit billysboudin.com for online orders, locations, recipes, and more.

