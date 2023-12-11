50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard man faces 51 child porn charges, 4 counts of sexual abuse of animal

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Beauregard man is facing multiple counts of child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal.

Richard Gene Moralez, 44, was arrested a little after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, on 51 counts of child pornography and 4 counts of sexual abuse of an animal (engaging in abuse). Bond is set at $690,000.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said Moralez twice filmed another person with an animal and twice downloaded pornography involving animals. He had no direct contact with the animals.

The case began as an investigation through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program. A subsequent joint investigation by the Beauregard Narcotics Task Force and Louisiana Attorney General’s Office searched Moralez’s electronic devices, resulting in the majority of the charges, Herford said.

Moralez has a past criminal history, but no previous sexual convictions

