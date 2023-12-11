50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Area nurse practitioners collect donations for Toys for Tots

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Amma Siriboe
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More toys are being collected for Toys for Tots in the area during the season of giving.

The local chapter of Louisiana Nurse Practitioners welcomed donations Sunday afternoon for a toy drive.

Community members brought in an array of donations from bicycles to dolls and everything in between. It’s all in an effort to support families in need of a little assistance this holiday season.

All the donations will be given to Southwest Louisiana Toys for Tots where they will be distributed to families that are qualified to receive them based on their income.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Movies with the Mayor: Free screening of ‘The Grinch’
Movies with the Mayor: Free screening of ‘The Grinch’
Movies with the Mayor: Free screening of ‘The Grinch’
Movies with the Mayor: Free screening of ‘The Grinch’
Louisiana Chorale Foundation holds Christmas Concerts
Louisiana Chorale Foundation holds Christmas Concerts
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A widespread frost is likely Monday morning, with the potential for a light freeze for some