Area nurse practitioners collect donations for Toys for Tots

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More toys are being collected for Toys for Tots in the area during the season of giving.

The local chapter of Louisiana Nurse Practitioners welcomed donations Sunday afternoon for a toy drive.

Community members brought in an array of donations from bicycles to dolls and everything in between. It’s all in an effort to support families in need of a little assistance this holiday season.

All the donations will be given to Southwest Louisiana Toys for Tots where they will be distributed to families that are qualified to receive them based on their income.

