SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 9, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 9, 2023.

Joseph Wayne Hartstine, 29, Sulphur: Two counts of contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; owner to secure registration.

Kristi Marie Vincent, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Marcus James Mitchell, 48, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Dontavia Terrel Stewart, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Melvin Humberto Zepeda-Martinez, 27, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; operating while intoxicated; attempted federal detainer.

Germain Deshawn Singleton, 42, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Terrill Tremaine Plumber, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; operating while intoxicated; general speed law; traffic-control signals; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Johnathan Tyron Carroll, 26, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; obstruction of public passage.

Gary Winn Jackson, 57, Marion: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Donnie Ray Bellard, 31, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; forgery; traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles; possession of a Schedule III drug; drug paraphernalia.

Chase Mcelveen Paulk, 37, Welsh: Leased movables obtained by false representation.

Ricky Dequawn Stacks, 35, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Jeromie Dion Harrison, 25, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Jody Paul Broussard, 38, Kinder: Probation detainer.

Kane Montrell Tezeno, 29, DeQuincy: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; armed robbery; false imprisonment; aggravated assault with a firearm.

