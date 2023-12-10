‘No One Left Behind:’ nonprofit provides free meals and other resources for the community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Holy Ground Outreach Ministry held its ‘No One Left Behind’ event for those in the area who need a meal or services to help get them back on their feet.

Founder of Holy Ground Outreach Ministry, Donna Mackey said her passion is to get people without homes off the streets, to get them clean and employed.

“Were prepping them for interviews were loving on them, were mentoring them and were finding housing,” Mackey said. “There is not a better expression of love than giving someone a hug and saying you know what you can make it. Ms. Donna is here for you.”

‘No One Left Behind’ is her organization’s stance in the community. Saturday’s event was filled with resources, haircuts for adults and children and home a cooked meal.

“They come to see me I find out their background,” Mackey said. “I let them utilize our showers here on the facility and while they’re doing that I’m networking with companies and employers to find jobs for them.”

Mackey told 7NEWS she has a village backing her up full of support.

“It makes us feel really good to see that our actions are being to put to work to help people in our communities that we serve and live in,” she said. “I knew that I was going to be able to help people, put a smile on their face boost up their confidence you know.”

Mackey said there’s no better feeling than the feedback from those on the receiving end of the ministry’s help.

”I’m going to leave here with a positive attitude and also a thankful attitude,” attendee Lauren Poche said. “I was blessed with a hot meal, a pair of shoes, snacks, book sac everything here was a blessing.”

For more information on how tp donate or to receive help from Holy Ground Outreach Ministry, contact Donna Mackey via email godinspiredministry777@gmail.com or by phone: 337.426.0705

