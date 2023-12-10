50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles motorcycle dealership hosts second annual toy drive

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a toy drive making Christmas a little brighter.

Harley Davidson in Lake Charles hosted their second annual toy drive in partnership with Toys for Tots.

There was a donation station, with a variety of toys dropped off like stuffed animals, toy cars, bicycles, and more.

A co-owner of the dealership said putting a smile on a kid’s face is all the reason to continue collecting toys.

“You want to give back to the community. There’s going to be so many kids that don’t have presents. That’s what Toys for Tots does, they get families to register then they can come pick up toys where they may not have toys for the kids,” co-owner Billy Doherty said.

People who showed up to donate or register with Toys for Tots also got to enjoy free music and food.

