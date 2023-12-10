50/50 Thursdays
LaGrange honors fallen teammate who died in Huber Park shooting

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Amma Siriboe
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LaGrange High School boys basketball team honored their former teammate with a basketball tournament.

Markell Jackson was shot and killed at Huber Park in Lake Charles back in May of this year.

The team even retired Jackson’s jersey. He wore number 32.

His mother Shella Jones attended the games and told us it’s been hard to be without her son as she continues to take it one day at a time.

“And I know Markell, he’s probably smiling, but it’s hard and I miss him. Every opportunity you get make sure you tell your children or whoever your significant other is, you love them ‘cause you never know when the day gonna come when you’re not going to have that opportunity to say it,” Jones said.

January 30 would’ve been Jackson’s 19th birthday.

