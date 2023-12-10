FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A widespread frost is likely Monday morning, with the potential for a light freeze for some

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cold conditions will settle in by Monday morning in Southwest Louisiana, setting the stage for a widespread frost.

Saturday’s cold front has pushed off well to our east now, and much cooler air continues to filter in behind it. The combination of clear skies, calming winds and very dry air will allow temperatures to drop quickly Sunday night. These conditions will result in low temperatures near freezing as far south as interstate 10, with some upper 20′s possible in typical cold spots across northern parishes. Even the coastline may drop down into the mid 30′s, especially if winds can manage to go calm by sunrise.

Temperatures will fall near freezing a far south as I-10, with some spots north possibly reaching the upper 20's (KPLC)

This means that frost is looking likely for all parts of our area Monday morning, and a light freeze is likely for parts of Beauregard, Allen and Vernon Parishes. That possibility also extends to northern Calcasieu and Jeff Davis Parishes. It will be a good idea to bring in susceptible plants to the cold (such as non-native ones), or to cover up vulnerable plants that can’t be moved indoors. Some good news is that a hard freeze is not expected, and the duration of below normal temperatures may be fairly limited. So protecting pipes should be less necessary. Still, if you have any pipes exposed to the outdoors that you’ve had problems with before, protecting them may be something worth considering especially north of I-10.

Be sure to protect plants Sunday night, and possibly again on Monday night. (KPLC)

By the afternoon, temperatures will rebound near or above the 60 degree mark thanks to abundant sunshine and calm winds. Another night of widespread temperatures in the 30′s are likely Monday night, which will make protecting plants a good idea once again. After that, temperatures should begin to slowly moderate for the middle part of the week, and the weather should remain quiet otherwise.

Calm weather will remain in place at least through Wednesday, before a disturbance may bring the next chance of rain closer to the wekeend. (KPLC)

By Friday and next weekend, some models try to bring a disturbance and perhaps another cold front near the area. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of agreement at this time on the finer details of placement and timing, but rain may again become a better possibility again if this indeed happens. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

