City of Lake Charles hosts Christmas ornament workshop

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jumping into the holiday spirit and making sure to help decorate your tree this year, the City of Lake Charles held a free ornament workshop for kids and their families.

Families gathered at Historic City Hall to enjoy hot cocoa, paint ornaments, and meet Santa Clause.

Kids crafted and painted a ceramic Christmas bell that can ring.

City officials say bringing joy to families is what this season is all about.

“It’s exciting to see the families together doing a project together. It’s really fun and exciting to see. You feel the Christmas spirit here. You feel the Christmas cheer,” Lake Charles program manager Kimberly Albrecht said.

The holiday fun in the city continues tomorrow for movies with the mayor at the Lake Charles Event Center. There will be cookies and hot chocolate starting at 4 p.m. and a Christmas movie at 5 p.m.

