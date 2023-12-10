50/50 Thursdays
Care Help hosts sixth annual ‘Kids Give Christmas’ shopping day

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Care Help held its sixth annual “Kids Give Christmas” shopping day.

Some kids in the area got to shop for their parents at Care Help’s thrift store picking out items completely free.

Families were treated to music, and a meal and even had the opportunity to take portraits with Santa and the Grinch.

“Whenever you walk away today, your heart is happy and your heart is full because we give back to the community and we give back to kids and that’s our main purpose to give back and to say thank you to the Sulphur community, for supporting care help and this what allows us to do this,” Care Help board member Tommy Little said.

At last count, 185 kids showed up for the event.

