BECi customers in Elizabeth, Sugartown without power due to evening storms

SOUTHWEST, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric customers in Elizabeth and Sugartown are left without power following Saturday night’s storms.

BECi says customers in the Sugartown/Elizabeth area should prepare to be without power throughout the night.

Most outages were caused by lightning, BECi said. Crews will continue to work through the night to restore power to all members.

