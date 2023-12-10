50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

BECi customers in Elizabeth, Sugartown without power due to evening storms

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric customers in Elizabeth and Sugartown are left without power following Saturday night’s storms.

BECi says customers in the Sugartown/Elizabeth area should prepare to be without power throughout the night.

Most outages were caused by lightning, BECi said. Crews will continue to work through the night to restore power to all members.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

‘No One Left Behind:’ nonprofit provides free meals and other resources for the community
‘No One Left Behind:’ nonprofit provides free meals and other resources for the community
‘No One Left Behind:’ nonprofit provides free meals and other resources for the community
‘No One Left Behind:’ nonprofit provides free meals and other resources for the community
LaGrange honors fallen teammate who died in Huber Park shooting
LaGrange honors fallen teammate who died in Huber Park shooting
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cool and windy to start the week