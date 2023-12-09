50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2023.

Walter Wellington Somers, 40, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; careless operation; maximum speed limit.

Amy Sue Statum, 48, Starks: Domestic abuse battery.

Davis Daniel Breaux, 72, Sulphur: Carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery.

Jillian Fitzenreiter Bonin, 44, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders; criminal trespass.

Alfred Bernard Wyckoff, 59, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

David Mark Pappillion, 45, Lake Charles: No stop lights; resisting an officer; simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; probation detainer; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

Jeffery Dwayne Banks, 48, Lake Charles: Attempted simple burglary; criminal trespass; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

Alexandra Machelle Thomas, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Solomon Holloway Malone, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft from $500 to $1,500.

Daniel Patrick Paturzo, 45, Sulphur: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice.

Kyrei Dmaine Davis, 27, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug.

Brandon James Potts, 33, Baton Rouge: Drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

Brandon Jamal Savoy, 28, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Nathaniel Jerome Dauphine, 49, Breaux Bridge: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; disturbing the peace; criminal trespass.

Kiynen Davon Chieves, 21, Lake Charles: Required position and method of turning at intersections; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kenneth Djuan Bryant, 19, Houston: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

