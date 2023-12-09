Sports Person of the Week - Shahada Wells

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Graduate Senior Shahada Wells joined the McNeese Cowboys basketball team with the goal to start something special, and with that, through the first ten games the Cowboys are off to one of their best starts in program history.

This past week Wells scored 36 points on the road against UAB and then 25 points against UT-Martin, which was good enough to award him the Southland Conference Player of the Week.

Wells loves that he is being recognized for multiple different awards, but was quick to talk about his coaches and teammates that have helped him reach those achievements.

“Just being one of the older guys with the knowledge I have from going through school to school and just learning from older guys above me, they just listen to me and me saying the right things to him, not saying the wrong thing, so I feel like just being that leader is important,” said Wells. From the scout we have, my teammates, the ones that do play, the ones that don’t play, just everybody’s involved in this coaching staff, me included, but I’m very happy I’m getting Player of the Week and I think I deserve it.”

Head Coach Will Wade made it a point of emphasis in the off-season to bring Wells to Lake Charles, and made it clear that his presence has been crucial to the team’s success early in the season.

“Tremendous leader, tremendous personality, tremendous person, and you know that certainly has helped our team and you have somebody who’s a leader and somebody who’s a really good player, but they’re also one of your best people and go about to do all of the right stuff that’s important,” said Coach Wade. “He’s been awesome for us and we look for him to continue to play well and continue to make things happen.”

Wells and the Cowboys will be back in action against Southern Miss this coming Wednesday, which just so happens to also be the day that Coach Wade returns to the bench after serving his 10-game suspension.

