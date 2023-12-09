50/50 Thursdays
Organization working to preserve Cajun music traditions as interest dwindles

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Keeping French music and culture alive one step at a time – that’s exactly what Miss Cajun Music 2023, Summer Parker Blanchard, is teaching 13-year-old Phoenix Sims, Junior Miss Cajun Music 2023.

“Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler, it’s something that everyone says but they might not know what it means, and it means, let the good times roll,” Blanchard said.

Throughout the years, the number of youth interested in the Cajun culture has plummeted. Blanchard can recall a time when things were different.

“Every Sunday when you went over to Grandma and Grandpa’s house for lunch, they had Cajun music playing, so that has been a memory that has been engrained in my brain ever since. It just feels like home, Cajun music and the great food, I mean nothing’s better than grandma’s gumbo,” she said.

In the current era, it’s going to take more than just a bowl of gumbo. Phoenix explained from a teen’s perspective.

“Recently me and my Teen Queen, Charlotte Ricin, have been planning to visit a couple of local elementary schools for Louisiana Day, to be able to kind of bring back participation in elementary schools, especially because if you start out young, you’ll be more accustomed to it when you’re older,” Phoenix said.

From teaching dance moves to handing out flyers in her community to attract more youth, Phoenix has a plan.

“I am learning French right now and when I talk to my friends about it, I normally ask questions like what type of music do you like? Because there’s all different types of Cajun music. There’s singing, there’s strictly vocals, there’s even just strictly music coming from the instruments,” she said.

Passionate to keep Louisiana’s rich Cajun culture and French music alive, Phoenix had this message for all the teens watching.

“We have our own language, we have our own instruments, we have our own type of music, we have our genre and I do not want that to go away, you should come,” she said.

The Cajun French Music Association holds meetings every first Monday of the month to discuss various events coming up in the community with live band music. There’s a $20 membership per family to join the association.

Jan. 2 is the deadline to apply to the Cajun French Music Association Scholarship fund.

This Saturday, Chris Miller & Bayou Roots will play at the CFMA Hall (3481 E. Prien Lake Rd. in Lake Charles) from 7 to 10 p.m. Entry is $10 or free for children 12 and under.

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Camp Edgewood hosts annual Festival in Lights
