McNeese holds fall graduation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University held its 161st commencement ceremonies Friday.

For the first time in 41 years, three students graduated with doctorates. They are the first class to finish the Doctor of Nursing Practice program.

McNeese honored two outstanding graduates, Maggie McBridge of Lake Charles, who earned a master’s in health and human performance, and Katherine Sittig of Eunice, who earned a bachelor’s in health and human performance.

