50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese holds fall graduation

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University held its 161st commencement ceremonies Friday.

For the first time in 41 years, three students graduated with doctorates. They are the first class to finish the Doctor of Nursing Practice program.

McNeese honored two outstanding graduates, Maggie McBridge of Lake Charles, who earned a master’s in health and human performance, and Katherine Sittig of Eunice, who earned a bachelor’s in health and human performance.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Camp Edgewood hosts annual Festival in Lights
Camp Edgewood hosts annual Festival in Lights
Camp Edgewood hosts annual Festival in Lights
Camp Edgewood hosts annual Festival in Lights
HNN File Image
Cyclist injured in crash on Ryan Street
Organization working to preserve Cajun music traditions as interest dwindles
Organization working to preserve Cajun music traditions as interest dwindles