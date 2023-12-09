Marsh creation project nearing completion at Long Point Bayou

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A 400-acre marsh creation and restoration in Cameron Parish is nearing completion. It’s east of Highway 27 in Hackberry near the Hog Island Gully. Those who designed and manage the project say it will have a wide array of benefits.

What appears as a vast area of mud and water is actually marsh being created in Long Point Bayou. It was mostly open water that is becoming new land.

Greg Grandy is the acting director of Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority.

“This is part of multiple lines of defense concept. So, this will provide not only habitat for the wildlife here but also protection against storm surge for the infrastructure and communities north of here,” he said.

“This project is being constructed to mitigate for some of the impact from the Citgo spill back in 2006. We’re just to the west of the Calcasieu ship channel. So, sediment being dredged from the ship channel is being placed in this area, an area previously open water will now be able to vegetate with marsh,” said Grandy.

The dredged material pumped into the marsh is from the ship channel which has to be dredged so large vessels can pass through. Normally, the spoil must be disposed of but here there’s a beneficial use for it-- marsh creation.

The project started in 2019 and will be finished in January. But it will go on to benefit generations to come. The funding is partly from Citgo’s settlement with the government from the 2006 oil spill which leaked 2.7 million gallons of slop oil and oily wastewater, according to officials.

Patrick Williams is a marine habitat resource specialist with NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.)

”There was deemed about 150 miles of shoreline habitat that was oiled including impacts to benthic resources or bottom dwellers as well as marsh habitat and birds as well as recreational use by the public,” he said.

Also visiting the site was Patricia Taylor from EPA Region 6 in Dallas. She says the benefits also include restoring a damaged environment.

“EPA is committed to protecting human health and the environment and we’re extremely thrilled this project is under construction. Something good has come out of a tragic event.”

Taylor says the project is only happening thanks to tremendous collaboration between nine federal, state, and local agencies.

Officials say the sediments removed from the ship channel are considered safe and suitable for marsh creation.

Here are more details on the project.

