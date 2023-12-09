50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Heisman Finalists start ceremony weekend in NYC serving Raising Canes to fans

The nation’s top college football players are in the Big Apple ahead of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner announcement.
By Allison Childers
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The nation’s top college football players are in the Big Apple ahead of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner announcement.

The nation’s top college football players are in the Big Apple ahead of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner announcement.

The finalists include LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels who spent Friday morning serving chicken strips at Raising Canes in Times Square alongside the other Heisman hopefuls.

Jayden Daniels

HEISMAN FINALISTS

  • Jayden Daniels - LSU
  • Marvin Harrison, Jr. - Ohio State
  • Bo Nix - Oregon
  • Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

Friday afternoon, the finalists answered questions from the media. When asked what he wants to be remembered for, Daniels said “I just want people to look back and say,’ when he played football he was very joyful.’”

If selected, Daniels would be only the third Heisman winner from LSU, after Joe Burrow in 2019 and Billy Cannon in 1959.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday, December 9 in a ceremony airing on ESPN at 7 p.m. The winner is expected to speak after the ceremony at approximately 8:45 p.m.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels named Heisman Trophy finalist
Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Jayden Daniels named AP College Football Player of the Year
Jayden Daniels named finalist for several awards
Daniels shines in win over Florida
WATCH: Mulkey believes Jayden Daniels is easy choice for Heisman Trophy
WATCH: Jayden Daniels full interview
WATCH: Jayden Daniels' dad discusses son's hardships before transfer to LSU

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The nation’s top college football players are in the Big Apple ahead of the 2023 Heisman...
Heisman Finalists start ceremony weekend in NYC serving Raising Canes to fans
Daniels was -1400 (bet $1,400 to win $100) to lift the Heisman Trophy at FanDuel Sportsbook....
Betting odds in Jayden Daniels favor to win the Heisman Trophy
KPLC Prep Hoops
12/7/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores