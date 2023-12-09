FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cool and windy to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After the arrival of Saturday evening’s cold front, much cooler and windy conditions will arrive for Sunday.

Before then though, we will watch for a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening. These will move in after sunset, but move quickly and depart the area by around midnight Sunday. With most of the activity moving in after sunset, the severe threat is very low, though any thunderstorms that develop still may produce gusty winds and perhaps some hail.

Temperatures will likely stay in the mid-upper 50's for highs on Sunday. (KPLC)

We will rapidly clear out and cool down behind the front to end the weekend. Sunday will be a better day for outdoor plans, though high temperatures are likely to remain in the 50′s. Adding on to this, winds will gust between 20-30 mph which will make it feel cooler.

Winds will gust between 20-30 mph at times on Sunday. (KPLC)

Then at night, temperatures will fall quickly down into the mid 30′s near I-10, and possibly near freezing for many locations north of the interstate. With calming winds and clear skies, another round of frost will become likely area wide by Monday morning. So it is a good idea to start thinking about protections to outdoor plants, and which ones you may need to bring indoors.

Temperatures will remain cool through the middle part of the week. (KPLC)

That night looks to be the coldest we’ll see in the upcoming week, but highs should remain cool in the low 60′s through the middle part of the week. By closer to next weekend, some models try to bring a disturbance and perhaps another cold front near the area. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of agreement at this time on the details, but rain may again become a possibility if this indeed happens. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

