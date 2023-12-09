50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cyclist injured in crash on Ryan Street

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A person is hospitalized with serious injuries after they collided with a car while riding their bike Friday evening, according to police.

It happened in the 3400 block of Ryan Street just before 8 p.m., Sgt. Brenda Treadway of the Lake Charles Police Department said.

Details are limited at this time, and we will pass along new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Students graduate at McNeese State University
McNeese holds fall graduation
Organization working to preserve Cajun music traditions as interest dwindles
Organization working to preserve Cajun music traditions as interest dwindles
Officials with the state Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority, EPA, NOAA and others...
Marsh creation project nearing completion at Long Point Bayou
Organization working to preserve Cajun music traditions as interest dwindles
Cajun French music dwindling numbers