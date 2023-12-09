Cyclist injured in crash on Ryan Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A person is hospitalized with serious injuries after they collided with a car while riding their bike Friday evening, according to police.

It happened in the 3400 block of Ryan Street just before 8 p.m., Sgt. Brenda Treadway of the Lake Charles Police Department said.

Details are limited at this time, and we will pass along new information as it becomes available.

