Camp Edgewood hosts annual Festival in Lights

By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - The nasty weather didn’t stop some from heading over to Camp Edgewood for a night of fun.

It was the first night of their annual Edgewood Festival in Lights.

For four nights, the event includes hayrides, crafts, pictures with Santa, BB gun shooting, s’mores, games and more.

District Executive Jacob Fontenot with the Boy Scouts of America Calcasieu Area Council said there is something for campers of all ages to enjoy, and the event is a good way to get people on the property to see what Camp Edgewood has to offer.

“We love to get the public out here to kind of show them the camp,” Fontenot said. “So, a lot of people either have ties, either their brothers, their dads, and now, even some of our young ladies have gotten to experience Edgewood. They get to come back and experience all of this, and even for our first-timers, we want to show them what Edgewood is all about.”

The event continues Dec. 9th, 15 and 16 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Entry at the gate is $30 per car, or pre-purchased tickets can be bought online for $20. Click here to learn more.

