Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Barbe pitcher, and LSU baseball signee Landon Victorian is one of the highest-ranked baseball players not only in the State of Louisiana but in the nation as a whole. But according to his attorney, a reported incident that happened this past week has Victorian facing expulsion from Barbe High School, putting his future with the Buccaneers in question.

“I would think people would be fair and say, all this young man has done for us and our community as a high schooler, as a school board, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt, and let’s look at the big picture to see first what he did, not what they say he did, and then based on factually what he did, is this worthy of expelling a young man from high school, and casting his entire future in doubt? I think fair-minded people are going to say no, this is not a case where this young man needs to be expelled and thrown away, and that’s what we’re fighting for,” said Victorian’s attorney Todd Clemons.

In May Victorian helped the Buccaneers to their 12th State Championship in program history, and just a week later the then LSU-commit was named the 2023 MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year.

Victorian shut down crosstown rival Sulphur in the State Semi-Finals as he went 6 2/3 innings allowing just one run before hitting the pitch count, but he did enough to set the Buccaneers up to beat the Golden Tors 5-1, advancing to the State Championship, where they would go onto beat West Monroe 10-4.

Victorian finished his junior season with an impressive 8-0 record with 80 strikeouts, and a 0.97 ERA to go with it. Victorian was expected to enter his senior season with the Buccaneers as one of the top players both in Louisiana, and in the nation as a whole, but that will no longer be the case.

The incident which casts Victorian’s Barbe future in doubt reportedly occurred on Tuesday of this week, which according to Victorian’s attorney Todd Clemons, resulted in Victorian being indefinitely suspended until a decision is made by the Calcasieu Parish School Board on if he should be expelled.

“The incident to my understanding occurred on Tuesday, I was retained on Thursday, so as for this upcoming baseball season, that has not been discussed. I’m sure that’s what he’s thinking about because of how passionate he is about baseball, and how much he loves Barbe Baseball, and he’s put his blood, sweat, and tears into Barbe Baseball, so I’m sure that’s something he’s been considering and thinking about, but as his counsel that’s not my focus, my focus is getting this young man where he needs to be, which is back in school,” said Clemons.

Victorian is set to have his expulsion hearing on Monday, December 11th in front of the Calcasieu Parish School Board, and from there, a decision will be made at some point next week.

“I don’t want anybody just to throw him away, and continue to tarnish his good name, he’s developed, and he’s worked hard for 18 years to develop his good name. This is a young man who has never gotten in any trouble with the law, has never had a disciplinary record at the school, he’s just been a good student, and a good student-athlete, and I think that should be taken into consideration,” said Clemons.

Both Barbe Baseball and Barbe High School declined to comment on the situation or elaborate on what “incident” led to Victorian’s suspension.

