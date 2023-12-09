50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

12/8/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores

By Matthew Travis and Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another night of prep hoops actions as girls and boys teams from around Southwest Louisiana took the court on Friday night.

SWLA Boys scores:

Sam Houston 56 DeRidder 46

Iowa 56 Lafayette 38

Fairview 47 Rayville 90

St. Louis 52 Pickering 48

LaGrange 33 Beaumont 67

Kinder 21 Woodlawn 64

SWLA Girls scores:

Vinton 47 Singer 27

East Beauregard 70 Pitkin 57

Elizabeth 56 Leesville 59

Iota 38 South Beauregard 45

Southside 58 Rosepine 56

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

12/8/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores
12/8/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores
TDL brings you all the action from Southwest Louisiana high school football every Friday night.
Touchdown Live
KPLC Prep Hoops
12/7/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores
12/7/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores
12/7/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores