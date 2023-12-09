12/8/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another night of prep hoops actions as girls and boys teams from around Southwest Louisiana took the court on Friday night.

SWLA Boys scores:

Sam Houston 56 DeRidder 46

Iowa 56 Lafayette 38

Fairview 47 Rayville 90

St. Louis 52 Pickering 48

LaGrange 33 Beaumont 67

Kinder 21 Woodlawn 64

SWLA Girls scores:

Vinton 47 Singer 27

East Beauregard 70 Pitkin 57

Elizabeth 56 Leesville 59

Iota 38 South Beauregard 45

Southside 58 Rosepine 56

