12/8/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another night of prep hoops actions as girls and boys teams from around Southwest Louisiana took the court on Friday night.
SWLA Boys scores:
Sam Houston 56 DeRidder 46
Iowa 56 Lafayette 38
Fairview 47 Rayville 90
St. Louis 52 Pickering 48
LaGrange 33 Beaumont 67
Kinder 21 Woodlawn 64
SWLA Girls scores:
Vinton 47 Singer 27
East Beauregard 70 Pitkin 57
Elizabeth 56 Leesville 59
Iota 38 South Beauregard 45
Southside 58 Rosepine 56
