USPS ramping up for busiest week of the year; shipping deadlines you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holiday season is in full swing and UPS, FedEx, Amazon, and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) are working hard to keep up with surging demand.

Lecia Hall, a Strategic Communications Specialist at USPS said the week of December 11 will be their busiest week of the year. Last year, she said they processed nearly 12 billion mail and packages and won’t be surprised if USPS exceeds that number by the end of the year. Right now, they’ve delivered 5.6 billion and have yet to hit their busiest week. You can see a real-time tracker of how many packages have been delivered here.

USPS recommends that holiday mail be sent out by Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas. If you’re doing priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

“We’re ready to deliver this holiday season,” said Lecia Hall. “We do have hiring fairs going on around the different districts, and we’ve had hiring fairs all over Louisiana. So we’re ready.”

The trends are similar at Amazon, where a spokesperson said you can expect more delivery trucks on the road as the company delivers products at the fastest speeds ever in 2023. It now takes 11 minutes on average from picking up a customer’s items to getting the customer’s package ready for delivery in their Same-Day facilities. This is more than an hour faster than their traditional fulfillment centers. She added that this is only possible because of artificial intelligence. AI is helping Amazon stock the right products in the right locations.

AI has also been helping employees fulfill orders with a fleet of mobile industrial robots, the spokesperson said. They are equipped with machine vision that can recognize, sort, and inspect the quality of hundreds of millions of diverse goods before they are packaged and loaded on delivery trucks and shipped to customers. AI is also helping pick the best route for drivers so they can bring packages to your doorstep.

For customers who are traveling during the holidays, or who want to ensure holiday surprises stay a secret, Amazon Lockers offer convenient and secure package pickup locations around Baton Rouge. These locations are located near or in retail stores, convenience stores, apartment buildings, and grocery stores. To find a location, visit amazon.com/packagepickup.

FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

