SWLA honors Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Veterans and surviving family members honored the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at VFW Post 9854 in Vinton today.

The ceremony highlighted World War II veterans and bloodshed during the war.

“This is a date which will live in infamy, something we will remember forever because we were attacked on our soil,” Senior Cmdr. Debbie Mcelhannon said.

One Buddy Poppy at a time was laid to rest, symbolizing the bloodshed from veterans during the war. Cmdr. Mcelhannon, who organized the ceremony, said events like this are necessary.

“It’s very important to continue to thank them because they were willing to write a blank check, they were willing to die for our freedom. They went to war not knowing if they were going to come back or not,” she said.

One of those veterans who went to war was Steve Lanier’s father.

“Pearl Harbor is special to us because my father served in the Pacific Theatre, he did visit Pearl Harbor during his service time,” Lanier said.

Lanier said he remembers growing up it was taboo to ask WWII vets about their experience due to the trauma that came with the memories. It’s been events like this that have helped him learn the history of the war.

“In later years they began to talk more and so this one of the things, we got to attend some of the reunions with the veterans before they stopped having the reunions, so this is very educational and very essential. This is history to be recorded and passed on so we don’t forget the service of our veterans,” he said.

On days like this, Lanier remembers his father’s good fight for the country and what it was like for him.

“He would say, ‘We thought we were goners,’ and he said you’ll never get as tired or as fatigued as you’ll get when you’re in combat, and if you survive you live to tell about it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.