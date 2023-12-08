50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 7, 2023

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 7, 2023.

Julius Jermaine Jordan, 32, Crosby, TX: Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Rey David Jorge-Morales, 21, Lake Charles: Simple battery; two counts of federal detainer.

Diego Tziquin-Mus, 32, Lake Charles: Simple battery; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; federal detainer.

Chrewshad Delvon Thomas, 34, Farmerville, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Andrew Wayne Stewart, 44, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Brandy Ann Lantia, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

David Wayne Ramirez, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Lezlie Camille Mott, 21, Vinton: Direct contempt of court; manslaughter.

Russell James Guillory, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Leon James Griffin, 50, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; four counts of direct contempt of court; two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Ivana Walter Leblanc, 22, Mansfield, TX: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

James Randall Crooks, 64, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

