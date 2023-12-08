50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur business owners discuss plans for cultural district

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur business owners met today to discuss plans for the city’s new art and culture district.

In September Sulphur was one of four Louisiana cities given a designated cultural district, which brings tax incentives to the downtown area.

The community has organized the Sulphur Downtown Business Association to seek grants and discuss ideas on how to improve downtown.

“There’s a lot of talent in the local area, and this is an opportunity to just to showcase that even further and perhaps bring in more tourism opportunities, and of course clean up and beautify our downtown,” Flock of Five Gift & Art Emporium Owner Lisa Reed said.

To get involved, visit the organization’s Facebook page where they will post information about future meetings.

