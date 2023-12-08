McNeese Football’s Full 2024 Schedule Released
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Football wrapped up their 2023 season less than a month ago, but the Pokes are already looking towards 2024, and on Thursday their schedule was finalized as the Southland Conference announced the schedules of each member school.
McNeese Football 2024 Schedule:
August 31: vs. Southern
- Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- 3-0 all-time vs. Southern
- Most recent game: McNeese won 31-24, 9/18/2021
- September 7: at Texas A&M
- Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
- 0-1 all-time vs. Texas A&M
- Most recent game: Texas A&M won 38-24, 9/1/2001
- September 14: at Tarleton State
- Memorial Stadium, Stephenville, Texas
- 2-1 all-time vs. Tarleton State
- Most recent game: Tarleton State won 52-34, 9/2/2023
- September 21: vs. Alcorn State
- Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- 4-2 all-time vs. Alcorn State
- Most recent game: Alcorn State won 17-3, 9/16/2023
- September 28: at Weber State
- Stewart Stadium, Ogden, Utah
- 3-1 all-time vs. Weber State
- Most recent game: McNeese won 43-6, 9/21/2013
- October 5: BYE
- October 12: vs. Texas A&M - Commerce
- Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- 1-3 all-time vs. Texas A&M - Commerce
- Most recent game: Texas A&M - Commerce won 41-10, 10/7/2023
- October 19: at Incarnate Word
- Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium, San Antonio, Texas
- 5-5 all-time vs. Incarnate Word
- Most recent game: Incarnate Word won 35-24, 10/21/2023
- October 26: at Nicholls
- Guidry Stadium, Thibodaux, Louisiana
- 32-16 all-time vs. Nicholls
- Most recent game: Nicholls won 31-10, 9/30/2023
- November 2: vs. Southeastern Louisiana
- Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- 21-19 all-time vs. Southeastern Louisiana
- Most recent game: Southeastern Louisiana won 38-24, 11/4/2023
- November 9: at Houston Christian
- Husky Stadium, Houston, Texas
- 5-1 all-time vs. Houston Christian
- Most recent game: Houston Christian won 35-24, 11/11/2023
- November 16: at Northwestern State
- Turpin Stadium, Natchitoches, Louisiana
- 45-18-1 all-time vs. Northwestern State
- Most recent game: McNeese won by forfeit, 10/28/2023
- November 23: vs. Lamar
- Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- 25-11-1 all-time vs. Lamar
- Most recent game: Lamar won 52-27, 11/18/2023
BOLD= Southland Conference Game
