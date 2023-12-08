McNeese Football’s Full 2024 Schedule Released

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Football wrapped up their 2023 season less than a month ago, but the Pokes are already looking towards 2024, and on Thursday their schedule was finalized as the Southland Conference announced the schedules of each member school.

McNeese Football 2024 Schedule:

August 31: vs. Southern

Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, Louisiana



3-0 all-time vs. Southern



Most recent game: McNeese won 31-24, 9/18/2021

September 7: at Texas A&M Kyle Field, College Station, Texas 0-1 all-time vs. Texas A&M Most recent game: Texas A&M won 38-24, 9/1/2001

September 14: at Tarleton State Memorial Stadium, Stephenville, Texas 2-1 all-time vs. Tarleton State Most recent game: Tarleton State won 52-34, 9/2/2023

September 21: vs. Alcorn State Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, Louisiana 4-2 all-time vs. Alcorn State Most recent game: Alcorn State won 17-3, 9/16/2023

September 28: at Weber State Stewart Stadium, Ogden, Utah 3-1 all-time vs. Weber State Most recent game: McNeese won 43-6, 9/21/2013

October 5: BYE

October 12: vs. Texas A&M - Commerce Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, Louisiana 1-3 all-time vs. Texas A&M - Commerce Most recent game: Texas A&M - Commerce won 41-10, 10/7/2023

October 19: at Incarnate Word Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium, San Antonio, Texas 5-5 all-time vs. Incarnate Word Most recent game: Incarnate Word won 35-24, 10/21/2023

October 26: at Nicholls Guidry Stadium, Thibodaux, Louisiana 32-16 all-time vs. Nicholls Most recent game: Nicholls won 31-10, 9/30/2023

November 2: vs. Southeastern Louisiana Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, Louisiana 21-19 all-time vs. Southeastern Louisiana Most recent game: Southeastern Louisiana won 38-24, 11/4/2023

November 9: at Houston Christian Husky Stadium, Houston, Texas 5-1 all-time vs. Houston Christian Most recent game: Houston Christian won 35-24, 11/11/2023

November 16: at Northwestern State Turpin Stadium, Natchitoches, Louisiana 45-18-1 all-time vs. Northwestern State Most recent game: McNeese won by forfeit, 10/28/2023

November 23: vs. Lamar Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, Louisiana 25-11-1 all-time vs. Lamar Most recent game: Lamar won 52-27, 11/18/2023



BOLD= Southland Conference Game

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.