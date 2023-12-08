Man accused of shooting at Sulphur police arrested on attempted murder charges

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is behind bars after police say he fired at Sulphur police officers from a car.

Officers responded to a disturbance reported at a home on Lori Lane around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, Sulphur Police Department spokesperson Maj. Jason Gully said. Officers were walking up to the home when they saw a dark Dodge Challenger leaving the area.

An officer told the driver to stop, but they drove around that officer and toward another officer on the scene. A passenger, whom police identified as Deandre Beck, 22, fired multiple shots from the car as it approached the officer, Maj. Gully said.

Officers returned fire, and the car drove off, Gully said. They chased the car until it stopped on Georgia Street, where officers detained the driver and two passengers without incident.

After investigating, officers arrested Beck on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The other two people in the car were turned over to other local agencies where they had arrest warrants, Gully said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550.

