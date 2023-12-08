50/50 Thursdays
Juvenile arrested on home invasion, sexual assault allegations, police say

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested this morning, Dec. 8, on accusations of second-degree rape, home invasion, and simple burglary of a vehicle, Lake Charles Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of Fourteenth Street regarding a sexual assault around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. There, police found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital and later released.

Through their investigation, officers learned the suspect had allegedly burglarized the victim’s car outside before breaking into the home. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim before he ran off, Fondel said.

Police collected surveillance footage and evidence at the home, with which the Southwest Crime Lab was able to positively identify the suspect.

On Dec. 7 a juvenile custodial affidavit was obtained for the 17-year-old suspect, who faces one count of simple burglary of a vehicle, one count of home invasion and one count of second-degree rape.

The juvenile was arrested without incident the next day on a traffic stop and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives say their investigation is ongoing.

