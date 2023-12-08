Health Headlines: Tips for teens to get enough sleep

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Studies show teenagers are getting about two hours less sleep than they should. This lack of sleep can affect their academic performance and their health. So how can you help your teen get enough Z’s?

Studies show the average teenager gets around seven hours of sleep - when they should be clocking in around nine hours. The lack of sleep can lead to changes in mood, as well as an increased risk for obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

To help your teen develop better sleep habits, designate their room as a place of rest. Bedrooms should be cool, dark, and with few distractions. Use other areas of living space for homework and studying. Also, set a nightly routine that includes consistent bedtime and wake time. On weekends, try not to let your teen shift their sleep schedule more than an hour. Before going to sleep, allow teens 30-40 minutes to wind down, ideally in their beds without screens.

Naps are okay, but make sure your teen takes them right after school and doesn’t nap for longer than 30 minutes. Also, have them avoid caffeine after school hours. When you enforce these sleep rules, experts explain how it will benefit your teen’s health and well-being and ask for input.

Experts say television, gaming systems, laptops, and cell phones should be left out of the bedroom - as they all distract from sleep.

