Hanukkah celebration kicks off in Lake Charles

By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This Hanukkah is different for many Jewish people around the world as the holiday is being celebrated amid a war in the Middle East and growing antisemitism.

Earlier this evening, a group from Baton Rouge traveled to the Lake Area to honor the holiday and to spread an important message.

“It’s the miracle of Hanukkah, and we just hope that the light can shine across the world,” Gail Johnson of Crowley said.

Hanukkah represents the Jewish struggle for freedom. Each year over eight days, Jewish people around the world celebrate Hanukkah. The lighting of the menorah kicks off the celebration.

“Tonight, we’ll light one side on the side and the center candle,” Rabbi Peretz Kazen said. “It carries a message that light has been added in an increasing manner in our lives, and in our communities for our families and society at large.”

Kazen, rabbi and co-director for Chabad of Greater Baton Rouge, said it’s more important than ever for celebration to take place and on a greater scale.

“Darkness is something we cannot fight with sticks and stones,” Kazen said. “It is something we fight with light, with goodness, with a mitzvah, with a good deed, and that’s why it’s in times like these it’s important to have such celebrations.”

