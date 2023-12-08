50/50 Thursdays
Former Sulphur Teacher of the Year arrested for child pornography in Texas

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former Cypress Cove Elementary Teacher of the Year has resigned after Texas deputies found child pornography on his computer, leading to his arrest and subsequent incarceration on a $200,000 bond.

Kenneth Espree, who most recently worked as a music teacher in Klein, Texas, was employed as an elementary school music teacher for the Calcasieu Parish School Board from 2016 to 2020 and studied at McNeese State University.

29-year-old Espree was arrested in September on charges of possessing child pornography and using illegal drugs. He was placed on administrative leave when his arrest was reported and subsequently resigned from his position.

In the Klein Independent School District where Espree worked, the district stated that parents were not notified of Espree’s arrest because he was not accused of any wrongdoing involving students, reports read.

