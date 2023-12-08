FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday’s front to bring showers with a few storms possible too

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Even warmer weather is ahead Saturday before we track the next cold front by the evening hours.

More warm and muggy conditions will start the day, with a fair amount of clouds that will be around. This could be enough to provide a spark for a few scattered showers during the day. The good news is that any rain at first should be isolated, and there should opportunities to spend time outdoors until the mid afternoon. After that is when we watch the arrival of the front.

A line of showers is likely to approach by the late afternoon, and a few storms may be in the mix as well. (KPLC)

The cold front still looks like it will arrive during the late afternoon and early evening. This will bring another chance of rain and possibly even some strong thunderstorms. If any thunderstorms manage to develop along that line, they would have the potential to become strong and produce gusty straight-line winds as the main threat, with a slight risk to produce some hail. However, the better combination of ingredients are likely to take shape just north of our region, which of course would be good news for us. Still, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out during the early evening hours, especially north of highway 190.

With all of this said, we are not expecting a washout. With the front coming through quick it’s not likely we will see much more than around half an inch to an inch of rain. The bulk of the activity looks likely to exit the area by late in the evening, so an overnight threat is not expected. Nonetheless, with the potential for strong storms you may want to stick to indoor activities later in the day.

A quick cooling and drying trend takes place by Sunday and early next week. (KPLC)

We will rapidly clear out and cool down behind the front with noticeably cooler temperatures continuing well into next week. Sunday will be a better day for outdoor plans, though high temperatures are likely to remain in the 50′s. In fact, we will likely reach the 30s in most areas for morning lows by Monday morning; that also means yet another round of frost will be likely, and you will have to look out for your sensitive plants. Highs should rebound into the 60′s by the middle part of the week.

Low temperatures Monday morning are likely to fall into the low-to-mid 30's, which will provide a good chance to see frost. (KPLC)

