First Alert Forecast: A few storms and showers possible Friday as humidity ramps up ahead of Saturday’s front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Moisture is returning to Southwest Louisiana, and with it comes some rain chances.

Warmer and more humid conditions will become present as we head into our Friday. Southerly winds will continue to remain in place, and even pick up through the day. This means temperatures will continue their warming trend and should reach the low 70s for the day. With humidity picking up we could start to see some rain activity as well. Isolated to scattered showers could start popping up this afternoon, and there’s even a slight chance that a thunderstorm or two might be able to build up. Most of these should be light and short-lived, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky if you plan to be outdoors during the afternoon and early evening.

Isolated to scattered showers could pop up this afternoon as temperatures heat up (KPLC)

Rain chances will increase even more by Saturday evening, as a strong cold front will sweep through Southwest Louisiana on Saturday. This will bring another chance of rain and possibly even some strong thunderstorms. Some showers may develop during the first half of the day, as temperatures warm into the mid 70′s. By the evening, the cold front will begin its’ approach and that’s when we may see a line of showers and storms form.

A strong front will move through Saturday bringing showers and thunderstorms (KPLC)

If any thunderstorms manage to develop along that line, they would have the potential to become strong and produce gusty straight-line winds as the main threat, with a slight risk to produce some hail. However, there remains uncertainty in whether storms can get going or sustain themselves over our area Saturday evening, which of course impacts how much of a severe threat there will be. The timing and location of any storms will also get clearer later in the day as more models get in range, so stay tuned.

We are not expecting a washout, in fact with the front coming through quick it’s not likely we will see much more than around half an inch to an inch of rain. Nonetheless, with the potential for strong storms you may want to stick to indoor activities later in the day

Severe Outlook Saturday evening. Threats include gusty straight line winds and a slight risk of hail (KPLC)

We will rapidly clear out and cool down behind the front with noticeably cooler temperatures continuing well into next week. Sunday will be a better day for outdoor plans, though high temperatures are likely to remain in the 50′s. In fact, we will likely reach the 30s in most areas for morning lows by Monday morning; that also means yet another round of frost will be likely, and you will have to look out for your sensitive plants.

